2024 Mazda CX-90 Teased, Plug-In Hybrid Confirmed

Mazda's first foray into the heavier side of electrification came by way of the MX-30, a cute all-electric hatchback that, despite some fun driving dynamics, comes up more than a little short with a 100-mile driving range. Something tells us that its next electrified effort, the CX-90, will be much more palatable to the public.

Mazda on Tuesday announced that it will introduce the 2024 CX-90 crossover in the US in January. Ahead of that reveal, Mazda put out a teaser for the CX-90, showing off a bit of the rear end, as well as a badge signifying that it will be available as a plug-in hybrid. Plug-in hybrids are capable of driving for longer distances on electricity alone, but they still contain gas engines for providing motive force or charging the PHEV's battery.

The automaker did not divulge any additional details about its new powertrain, saying only that it will be offered nationally, rather than locally, as was the case with the MX-30. This new PHEV setup is claimed to be "tuned specifically for the North American market," although we're not quite sure what that means.

The only real hint we have so far comes from the previous teaser, which is also shown on Mazda's future-products website. The badge points to an inline-6 gas engine under the hood, which the automaker first announced last October, when it was still in development. It's unclear if the inline-6 will be the gas engine powering the PHEV variant, or if it will come with a smaller-displacement gas engine with fewer cylinders. We'll know for sure in January, when the CX-90 gets a full debut.