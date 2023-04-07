2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Gets Lower Price, More Features

Jeep's iconic Wrangler SUV received a host of updates and revisions for the 2024 model year at this week's 2023 New York Auto Show. But, as an enjoyer of electrified vehicles, I'm most interested in the revisions to the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe. Joining the lineup this year will be a new Sport S 4xe trim level with a lower starting price that should help cement the Wrangler 4xe's claim as "America's bestselling PHEV model." Additionally, the update brings new equipment, features and options to all Wrangler 4xe models.

All 2024 Jeep Wranglers, PHEV or not, feature a refreshed design inside and out, but it's a subtle one. Nonloyalists probably wouldn't even notice the refinement without a side-by-side look, but the Jeep faithful may note a slight remix of the classic seven-slot grille and round-eyed fascia that are the hallmarks of the Wrangler brand, with different treatments for each available trim level.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The new Sport S 4xe model joins the lineup of PHEV Wranglers at the entry point with similar packaging to the conventional, nonhybrid Wrangler Sport S 4x4. Jeep promises it'll come with a lower starting price than currently available on its PHEV models, but it hasn't announced specific pricing just yet. That takes some of the wind out of the "affordable PHEV" sails -- but the new model will be cheaper than the current $56,530 (including the $1,795 destination fee) price floor and that's a good thing.

The PHEV SUV's powertrain is unchanged post-refresh and still combines a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 100-kilowatt plug-in hybrid system to output 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain. The PHEV's 400-volt, 17-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery provides around 22 miles of battery-powered cruising on a full charge, after which drivers can expect efficiency to average out at around 49 mpge.

Inside, the Wrangler 4xe will be offered with a new 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system -- the largest screen ever offered in the Wrangler chassis -- with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. That's sure to be a welcome upgrade for more style-conscious pavement-bound Wrangler drivers.

Also new for 2024 is the Jeep 4xe Power Box, an onboard 120-volt AC inverter system that adds four NEMA 5-15 outlets to the cabin sharing 30 amps of power. Jeep says the Power Box will allow Wrangler PHEV drivers to rapidly charge devices, such as tablets and laptops, and tools on the go.

Along with announcing the updates, Jeep also reaffirmed its goal to offer a fully electrified lineup (including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric cars) by 2025, growing to 50% of total Jeep sales going fully electric by 2030.