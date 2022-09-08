2024 Chevy Equinox EV Arrives Next Fall, Starts Around $30,000

General Motors' electric vehicle onslaught continues with the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV on Thursday. Positioned below the recently revealed Blazer EV, the Equinox EV will offer two battery sizes and as much as 300 miles of estimated range. On top of that, Chevy says the Equinox EV will have a starting price of around $30,000. There's definitely a lot to like about this one.

The Equinox EV will ride on GM's scalable Ultium platform, but Chevy isn't revealing too many other details just yet. The company says two battery sizes will be available, the larger of which should be shared with the Blazer EV. The standard front-wheel-drive setup will produce 210 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration will offer 290 hp and 346 lb-ft. Do note: Both the smaller and larger batteries will be available with front-wheel drive, but Chevy says only the base model will have the smaller battery.

As for range, it all depends on trim level, battery size and driveline. Rather than trying to spell it out, here's a handy-dandy chart.

Equinox EV Ranges Trim Driveline Range (estimated) 1LT FWD 250 miles 1LT FWD 300 miles 1LT AWD 280 miles 2LT & 3LT FWD 300 miles 2LT & 3LT AWD 280 miles 2RS & 3RS FWD 300 miles 2RS & 3RS AWD 280 miles

Chevy says the Equinox EV will come standard with an 11.5-kilowatt AC charger (for Level 2 plugs) that can add up to 34 miles of range per hour. The fully loaded Equinox 3RS has an available 19.2-kW Level 2 charger, which can add 51 miles of range in an hour. Across the board, all Equinox EVs will have a maximum DC fast charging speed of 150 kW, and Chevy says this is powerful enough to add 70 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes.

Overall, we dig the look of the Equinox EV. The slim lighting elements work with the aerodynamic shape, and Chevy says the LT and RS trims are meant to give the Equinox two distinct personalities. However, Chevy confirmed that while wheel sizes will differ between the LT and RS models, the suspension tuning will be the same, so don't expect radically different on-road demeanors. The base Equinox EV will have 19-inch wheels, but 20- and 21-inch options are available on higher trims.

Moving inside, the Equinox EV's interior looks like Chevy's other recent products, and we can see a digital gauge cluster will be offered, though perhaps only on more expensive models. Chevy says a new 17.7-inch touchscreen display is optional, as are goodies like heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a hands-free liftgate. With the rear seats folded, the Equinox EV offers 57 cubic feet of cargo space.

Arguably the best feature available on the Equinox EV is GM's excellent Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance tech, which is usable on more than 400,000 miles of premapped US and Canadian roads. Super Cruise isn't standard, sadly, but every Equinox EV does come with forward-collision warning, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking assist and more.

The Mexican-built 2024 Equinox EV will go on sale in late 2023, and Chevy is working to keep the starting price around $30,000. A limited-edition 2RS model will be the first to hit the road, and Chevy says the Equinox EV will be available for fleet customers, as well. The final specs and pricing info will be available sometime next year.