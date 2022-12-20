Acura has released the first images of the upcoming 2024 ZDX, which will be reborn next year as the brand's first full-electric model. A camouflage wrap hides most of the prototype's details, but this is our first and best look at the electric SUV on the road.

Where the original ZDX was an angular crossover-coupe -- a coupe-over, if you will -- that CNET Cars' staff agrees was ahead of its time, the revival will feature a more traditional upright SUV profile. The new ZDX will, however, retain some of its predecessor's low, road-hugging stance for improved driving dynamics.

This prototype confirms the previous announcement that the ZDX's look, proportions and details would be based around the Acura Precision EV concept revealed earlier this year at Monterey Car Week, where the ZDX revival was also announced. Don't expect the ZDX to look exactly like the concept, though. Looking closely at the photos, I see hints of headlamp shapes and the automaker's shield grille more in line with the brand's RDX and MDX, which the EV will ultimately slot between. Of course, it's a prototype, so those could still be temporary parts subject to change before the debut, or perhaps cladding designed to throw us off the scent.

Earlier this year, we learned that the ZDX will ride on the same GM co-developed EV platform that will also underpin the upcoming Honda Prologue electric SUV and be powered by GM's Ultium battery technology. We also know that Acura's first battery electric model will be offered in ZDX and ZDX Type S variants. The prototype's S-patterned camouflage indicates that this will be the latter performance oriented spec, which should follow in the athletic footsteps of the TLX Type S, MDX Type S and upcoming Integra Type S.

We expect to learn more about the performance of both variants when the wrap comes off of the 2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S sometime in 2023.