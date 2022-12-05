2024 Acura Integra Type S Confirmed With More Than 300 HP

The Acura Integra is a fun little hatchback that shares a powertrain with the Honda Civic Si. Since the Si has a bigger brother in the 300-plus-horsepower Type R, it was assumed that Acura would eventually create a sister model to that one, as well. Now it's been confirmed.

Acura on Monday published the first teasers for the upcoming 2024 Integra Type S. The automaker didn't divulge too many details, saying only that its 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 makes more than 300 horsepower and that it the engine mates exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The teaser images Acura published show off a camouflaged Type S. While many of its details remain obscured, it's easy to pick out the aggressive bodywork hiding underneath that vinyl wrap. The front bumper looks far angrier, as does the rear bumper, which houses a tri-tip exhaust smack dab in the middle, just like the Type R.

It's probably fair to assume that the Integra Type S will carry the Type R's powertrain with very few changes, if any. In the Type R, that 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 produces 315 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque, which was slightly improved over the previous generation. After some time with the Type R both on the street and the track, I can confirm that it's one seriously rowdy hot hatch. The Acura should be a pretty good time, as well.

We'll learn more about the Integra Type S as we draw closer to the vehicle's launch, which should happen at some point in 2023.