All 2023 Volvos Will Have Hybrid or Fully Electric Powertrains

Volvo will only sell electrified cars in the US beginning with the 2023 model year, the automaker confirmed Tuesday. "Electrified" means that in addition to EVs, Volvo will continue to offer gas-powered cars, but they'll all either have mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology.

We've already sampled some of Volvo's new mild-hybrid offerings that wear B4, B5 and B6 engine designations, depending on output. These cars have 48-volt technology that smooths out the engine's start/stop operation and adds supplemental electric boost while slightly improving overall fuel economy.

Volvo will continue to offer plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well. In fact, these T8 Recharge models recently received a power boost, in addition to increased electric-only driving range.

In addition to the standard hybrid drivetrains, Volvo will expand its new Google-powered infotainment system to its entire lineup. This means all Volvos will have the ability to receive over-the-air software updates. However, we've found this new system to be hit or miss, and it still doesn't include Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The 2023 model year Volvos should arrive at dealers this summer.