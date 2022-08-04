2023 Volkswagen ID 4 Gets Smaller Battery Option, $3,700 Price Cut

What's happening Volkswagen is offering a smaller battery option for its electric ID 4, which lowers the EV's starting price by over $3,700. Why it matters The 62-kWh battery has a Volkswagen-estimated range of 208 miles, compared to 275 miles for the ID 4 with the more expensive 82-kWh battery. What's next The 2023 Volkswagen ID 4 is now built in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and will go on sale this fall.

The Volkswagen ID 4 gets a $3,375 price reduction for 2023, thanks to the addition of a new entry-level model with a smaller battery pack, the company announced Thursday. Volkswagen also detailed some more changes to the ID 4 lineup, including small styling tweaks and tech upgrades.

Starting at $38,790 (including $1,295 for destination), the new ID 4 Standard has a 62-kilowatt-hour battery pack powering a single, 201-horsepower electric motor on the rear axle. Volkswagen estimates a driving range of 208 miles, which, we'll be honest, isn't great, but at least the ID 4 Standard comes with a long list of, um, standard equipment, including 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a 12-inch touchscreen with navigation, heated seats and more. The ID 4 also comes with lane-keeping assist, full-speed adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, pedestrian/cyclist detection and a few other safety features.

Stepping up to the ID 4 Pro swaps out the 62-kWh battery for an 82-kWh pack, which bumps the estimated range up to a more competitive 275 miles. Springing for all-wheel drive adds a second electric drive motor on the front axle and increases output from 201 hp to 295 hp. Pro models can DC fast-charge at a rate of 170 kilowatts -- a nice improvement over the former 130-kW max speed. The ID 4 Pro starts at $43,790 including destination; all-wheel drive costs $3,800 more.

The ID 4 S brings more features to the party, including 12-way power seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic glass roof (that doesn't open), power tailgate, colorful ambient lighting and 20-inch wheels. There's a new Pro S Plus trim, too, which essentially replaces the old Gradient package and has unique wheels, power-folding mirrors, a black roof, upgraded sound system, heated rear seats and a 360-degree camera system. The ID 4 Pro S Plus tops out at $55,290 (including destination) with all-wheel drive.

Across the board, the 2023 ID 4 gets new colors, wheels and a restyled center console. The USB-C port now has 45-watt charging, and automatic parking assist is now standard. Look for the 2023 ID 4 -- which is now assembled at Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee -- to hit dealers this fall.