2023 Toyota Supra Adds Manual Transmission for 6-Cylinder Models

Toyota released details about the Supra's new manual transmission on Wednesday, but that isn't the only big update for 2023. The Supra is getting some steering and suspension tweaks, and there's a limited-run A91-MT Edition on offer, as well.

The six-speed manual transmission is only available on Supras equipped with the 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 engine. The base 3.0, 3.0 Premium and A91-MT models can all be had with the manual, and the latter is exclusively offered with the new six-speed stick. Toyota's manual transmission has automatic rev matching (that you can turn off if you'd like), and the six-speed gearbox has a shorter final drive ratio than the eight-speed automatic transmission, for better low-end power delivery. As before, the 3.0-liter engine delivers 382 horsepower and 367 pound-feet of torque.

Limited to 500 units, the A91-MT Edition will have cognac leather seats, an Alcantara shift knob and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. Only available with the manual gearbox, A91 models are offered in matte-white or CU Later gray (yes, really), and ride on unique 19-inch wheels.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Regardless of transmission, the 3.0-liter Supras have retuned shock absorbers that Toyota says provide better ride comfort and overall balance. Toyota tweaked the steering tuning, as well, and all 3.0-liter models come standard with a sport rear differential. We'll have to get one out on the road to see if the changes result in meaningful improvements.

Toyota will continue to offer the Supra with a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine with 255 hp and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. Unfortunately, this engine can only be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and cannot be had with many of the 3.0-liter model's premium upgrades, including heated seats, an adaptive suspension, sport differential and more.

Pricing for the updated Supra lineup will be available in the coming months. Both manual and automatic 2023 Supras will arrive at Toyota dealers later this year.