2023 Toyota Sienna Special Edition Marks 25 Years of Family Hauling

What's happening Toyota unveiled a new special-edition version of its Sienna hybrid minivan. Why it matters The 25th Anniversary Edition will bring a few extra fancy bits from higher trims, offering buyers the chance to get fancy without spending too much.

Toyota is on a special-edition tear at the moment. Hot on the heels of models like the Camry Nightshade and Venza Nightshade, the automaker has chosen to turn its attention to its bread-and-butter family minivan, the Sienna.

Toyota on Thursday unveiled the 2023 Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition. As the name suggests, this limited-edition variant helps ring in 25 years of minivan greatness. In the US, sales will be capped at 2,525 units, which is clever.

The Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition is based on the sport-adjacent XSE trim, which offers unique bumpers, dark 20-inch alloy wheels and a sportier suspension. That base combines with a number of fancier upgrades from the Limited trim, including auto-dimming mirrors, puddle lamps and heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats. Unique additions for the 25th Anniversary Edition include floor mats, black badges, dark exterior trim and a special key fob cover. Toyota also throws some roof rails, wireless device charging and a JBL audio system into the mix. Available paint colors range from silver to white; actually, it's just silver and white.

Owners will be able to choose between front- or all-wheel drive, but the underlying powertrain bits are the same as on every other Sienna. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine combines with a hybrid-electric system to produce a combined 245 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to tow 3,500 pounds. But it's still quite the thrifty family car, offering an EPA-estimated 36 mpg in both city and highway driving with front-wheel drive; adding AWD only shrinks city economy by 1 mpg.

Toyota did not say when the 2023 Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition will go on sale, but it will likely be within the next few months. Pricing has not yet been announced, but for context, a 2022 Toyota Sienna XSE with front-wheel drive will set you back $44,115, including $1,215 in destination charges.