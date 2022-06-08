2023 Toyota Sequoia Slides in Just Under $60,000

With some impressive body-on-frame SUVs from its competitors, Toyota made sure the revamped 2023 Sequoia is capable of keeping up with competitors like the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Expedition. But something this big and this packed with goodies isn't exactly cheap.

Toyota on Wednesday announced pricing for the 2023 Sequoia, which reaches dealerships this summer. A base SR5 trim with rear-wheel drive will cost $59,795, including $1,495 in destination charges. That'll get you a three-row SUV with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid producing 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, although that engine is standard across every single trim. SR5-specific equipment includes fabric-trimmed seats, a basic moonroof, automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a whole host of safety tech.

Moving up to the slightly fancier Limited trim adds better LED headlights, a 14-inch telematics display, larger wheels and leatherette seats, with a higher starting price of $66,195. The Platinum takes that a step further with leather seats, second-row captain's chairs, heating and ventilation across both rows, ambient lighting, wireless device charging and auto-leveling headlights. That one will set you back $72,395. The range-topping Capstone with all the bells and whistles will require $76,795.

All those prices are for rear-wheel drive; if you want to upgrade to four-wheel drive, it's a $3,000 upgrade for any trim. The off-road-friendly TRD Pro variant is 4x4-only, and it rings in at $78,395.

That might seem like a ton of scratch, and it is, but in context it's about on par with the competition. The 2022 Chevy Tahoe ranges from about $54,000 to $78,000, but it skips a hybrid powertrain in favor of two V8s and a diesel I6. The 2022 Ford Expedition is about there, too, ranging from $56,000 to $81,000.