2023 Toyota Prius Starts at $28,545, Tops Out at $36,960

The 2023 Toyota Prius might be the glow-up of the century. This former fuddy-duddy has more power, better styling and more tech than its predecessor, which should help it gain ground with a new swath of the buying public. While you might expect a major generational improvement like this to have a drastic effect on the price, the 2023 Prius remains surprisingly affordable.

Toyota this week unveiled pricing for the 2023 Prius. The base LE will start at $28,545, including $1,095 in destination charges. The base powertrain pairs a 2.0-liter gas engine to an electric motor for a net 194 horsepower. All-wheel drive, which puts another electric motor on the rear axle and bumps net output to 196 hp, is a $1,400 upgrade no matter the trim.

The Prius LE is no slouch in the equipment department. The standard kit on the most affordable new Prius includes an 8-inch touchscreen running the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia infotainment software, six USB-C ports and blind-spot monitoring. Every Prius also comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the automaker's suite of active and passive driver aids that includes automatic emergency braking, lane-departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams. There's also a new Proactive Driving Assist that can gently brake and aid steering in curves and when managing distance between vehicles at speed.

Moving up from the LE, we have the middle option, the Prius XLE. This model, which will set you back $31,995 in FWD guise, adds a bunch of extra equipment, including 19-inch alloy wheels, a power driver's seat, rain-sensing wipers, wireless device charging and parking sensors. A fixed-glass roof is a $1,000 option, while a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen can be had for $735.

At the top of the lineup is the $35,560 Prius Limited. In addition to carrying all the standard and optional equipment mentioned above, the Limited gets heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a powered trunk. A digital rearview mirror is a $200 upgrade, while heated rear seats cost $350. There's also a $1,085 package that adds active parking assist and a surround-view camera system. With all-wheel drive, the Prius lineup tops out at $36,960 before options.