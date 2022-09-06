2023 Toyota GR Corolla Starts Around $37K, Crests $50K Fully Loaded

What's happening The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch will start at $36,995 (including destination) for the base Core model. Why it matters The midrange Circuit and limited-production Morizo Edition trims offer more standard equipment, and are priced from $43,995 and $50,995, respectively. What's next The Core will go on sale later this year while the Circuit and Morizo Edition models will arrive in early 2023.

Toyota announced pricing for the rip-rockin' 2023 GR Corolla and on Tuesday, and it comes in at a not-too-shabby $36,995 (including $1,095 for destination). That's for the base Core model, which goes on sale later this year, but things quickly get more expensive from there.

At $43,995 including destination, the Toyota GR Corolla Circuit adds front and rear limited-slip differentials, better brakes, heated seats, a premium audio system and more. That said, you don't have to jump up to the Circuit to get many of these upgrades; Toyota offers a $1,180 Performance package for the Core that gets you the aforementioned limited-slip diffs and brakes. An extra $500 will add heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to the base GR Corolla Core.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Then there's the GR Corolla Morizo Edition, which commands a much more expensive $50,995. This trim comes with some major upgrades, however, including a slightly more powerful engine tune (an extra 22 pound-feet of torque, for 296 lb-ft total), Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and a rear-seat delete, which Toyota says helps the Corolla drop more than 100 pounds. Only 200 of these GR Corollas will come to the US.

This pricing structure will definitely make the GR Corolla competitive against other high-performance hot hatches. The Volkswagen Golf R starts at $45,385 including destination, but comes with a higher level of standard equipment. The new Honda Civic Type R is expected to start around $40,000, as well.

All GR Corolla models are powered by a punchy 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 engine, delivering 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (except in the Morizo Edition). A six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive are standard, meaning this little hatchback should be an absolute riot to drive.