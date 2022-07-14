2023 Subaru Outback, Legacy Get Small Price Hikes, More Features

What's happening Subaru announced pricing for its high-riding 2023 Outback wagon and midsize 2023 Legacy sedan. Why it matters The Outback starts at $29,620 while the Legacy costs $25,415 (both prices include destination). These are increases of $750 and $900, respectively, compared to last year's models. What's next Both models are expected to go on sale this fall.

Subaru announced pricing for its updated Outback wagon and Legacy sedan on Thursday, with both models receiving small year-over-year increases. The 2023 Outback starts at $29,620, while the 2023 Legacy comes in at $25,415, including $1,020 for destination. These are hikes of $750 and $900, respectively, over their predecessors.

Both models get new front fascia designs for 2023, though we can't say for sure if either is really an improvement. What's definitely better, however, is Subaru's EyeSight driver-assistance suite, which the company says "operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions." Standard technologies include adaptive cruise control with lane-centering, while things like blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert are optional.

On the multimedia front, base Outback and Legacy models come with dual 7-inch touchscreens, while upper trims have Subaru's 11.6-inch portrait-oriented display. The latter now includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and offers optional embedded navigation.

Two engines are available across the range. Lower-end trims have a 2.5-liter flat-4 with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque, while Subaru continues to offer a 2.4-liter turbo flat-4 on higher trims, with 260 hp and 277 lb.-ft. All-wheel drive is standard regardless of model and trim, as is a continuously variable transmission, and Subaru will still offer a Wilderness variant of the Outback, with increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires and a few other rugged flourishes.

The 2023 Outback starts at $29,620 including destination and climbs as high as $43,520 for a fully loaded Touring XT with the turbo engine. (The Outback Wilderness sits in the high-middle at $39,670.) Meanwhile, the 2023 Legacy starts at $25,415 and tops out at $38,715 for a turbocharged Touring XT. Both models are expected to arrive at Subaru dealers this fall.