2023 Subaru BRZ Pricing Announced: The Price of Fun Just Went Up

On Tuesday, Subaru announced pricing for the 2023 BRZ. This car kicks off at $29,615 for the upcoming model year, including $1,020 in destination fees ($1,170 if you live in Alaska. Sorry, friends). That more-than-reasonable outlay gets you a base, Premium-trim car with a standard Torsen limited-slip differential, a slick six-speed manual transmission and keyless entry with push-button start, among other amenities.

Like most things in life, especially these days where inflation is a major concern, the BRZ's price has crept up. The 2022 model starts just shy of 29 grand, meaning Subaru is asking about $625 more for the '23 installment of this vehicle, which is still perfectly sensible. Thanks to its playful chassis tuning and slick manual transmission, the BRZ is one of Roadshow's favorite sports cars, so paying a few extra bucks for driving enjoyment isn't a total dealbreaker.

Of course, if you want more features than the base model offers, it's going to cost you. The Premium model fitted with the available six-speed automatic transmission is $1,500 pricier. Including destination fees, the top-shelf Limited trim starts at $32,115 and a Limited model with the auto-magic gearbox goes for just shy of 34 big ones.

Limited-trim examples of the BRZ come with matte-gray 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, heated exterior mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist and adaptive headlights. Limited models also feature suede-like upholstery and accents inside, illuminated visor mirrors and heated front seats.

As before, the 2023 Subaru BRZ features a 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine that delivers 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Automatic-equipped models come with Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver aids. This includes life-saving amenities like a pre-collision braking system, lane-departure warning and automatic high beams. Ever-helpful adaptive cruise control is included, too.

Look for the slightly pricier 2023 Subaru BRZ at dealerships this summer.