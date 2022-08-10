Porsche Taycan Turbo S Beats Tesla Model S Plaid's Nürburgring Record

Back in 2019, a week before the Porsche Taycan was officially unveiled, a camouflaged pre-production prototype of a Taycan Turbo set a lap time at the Nürburgring of 7:42.34, setting the record for a series-production electric car at the famed racetrack. Then, last fall, Tesla arrived at the 'Ring and set a new EV record of 7:35.579 with its Model S Plaid. Obviously Porsche couldn't let that stand, so it has returned to the track with the range-topping Taycan Turbo S (this time in full production spec) and beat Tesla's record by more than two seconds.

Porsche's new time of 7:33.3 was set by Lars Kern, the same driver who set the Taycan's 2019 record time. The Taycan Turbo S used for the lap was completely stock other than a mandated roll cage and racing seat, and its weight was identical to a standard Taycan's. This Taycan was fitted with a new performance kit that's available through Porsche Tequipment, which includes updated chassis software and 21-inch wheels with road-legal Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.

With overboost activated the Taycan Turbo S has 750 horsepower, a pretty big jump over the 650-hp Taycan Turbo that set the previous record. The Turbo S also comes standard with performance upgrades like carbon-ceramic brakes and rear-axle steering, and the car that set the new record was fitted with Porsche's Dynamic Chassis Control system that consists of active anti-roll bars. The Tequipment performance kit is currently only available in Germany for the 2023 model year Taycan Turbo S specifically, and while those cars started rolling off the line in July the kit won't be available until later this year. The kit will be retrofitted to Taycans at Porsche's Zuffenhausen workshops, with transport to and from the factory being included.

Vice president of the Taycan model line Kevin Giek says the brand is delighted that the EV record is back in Porsche's hands, though I can't imagine it will sit for long. More and more brands are introducing electric performance cars that could certainly challenge Porsche's record, and Tesla was previously spotted lapping even more hardcore versions of the Model S around the 'Ring. But, at least for now, Porsche is king once again.