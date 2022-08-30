Free COVID Tests Stimulus Checks NordVPN Review Samsung Galaxy Sale Pumpkin Spice Latte Apple Watch Deals Amazon's Android Days AT&T Home Internet
2023 Nissan Rogue Gets Midnight Edition, Small Price Hike

Steven Ewing
2023 Nissan Rogue Midnight Edition
The Midnight Edition touches look pretty good.
What's happening

The Nissan Rogue adds a new Midnight Edition package for 2023, priced from $34,540 including destination.

Why it matters

The Midnight Edition adds black exterior trim, unique 18-inch wheels and leatherette seating surfaces. It's available on the SV trim and can be paired with front- or all-wheel drive.

What's next

The 2023 Nissan Rogue is available at dealers now.

The third-generation Nissan Rogue's big update arrived last year with the addition of a new turbocharged three-cylinder engine. But on Tuesday, Nissan announced a couple of small updates for the 2023 Rogue, including the new Midnight Edition pictured above.

Available on the midgrade Rogue SV, the Midnight Edition adds a bunch of black exterior bits, unique 18-inch wheels and leatherette seating surfaces. The front-wheel-drive Rogue Midnight Edition starts at $34,540 (including a $1,295 destination charge), and all-wheel drive costs an additional $1,500. The standard Midnight Edition exterior color is -- you guessed it -- black, but if you want a two-tone white/black or gray/black scheme, add $745 to the bottom line.

The rest of the Rogue lineup carries over largely unchanged, with a base S model with front-wheel drive starting at $28,655 -- a $210 increase over last year. The Rogue SL Premium and top-end Rogue Platinum add Amazon Alexa compatibility this year, and Nissan's full suite of driver-assistance technology with ProPilot Assist highway driving tech is standard on the SV grade and above.

All 2023 Rogues are powered by Nissan's new 1.5-liter turbo I3 engine, delivering 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. We found this engine to be pretty nice, delivering adequate power and good fuel economy. The Rogue's interior refinement and onboard tech are solid, too.

