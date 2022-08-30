2023 Nissan Rogue Gets Midnight Edition, Small Price Hike

What's happening The Nissan Rogue adds a new Midnight Edition package for 2023, priced from $34,540 including destination. Why it matters The Midnight Edition adds black exterior trim, unique 18-inch wheels and leatherette seating surfaces. It's available on the SV trim and can be paired with front- or all-wheel drive. What's next The 2023 Nissan Rogue is available at dealers now.

The third-generation Nissan Rogue's big update arrived last year with the addition of a new turbocharged three-cylinder engine. But on Tuesday, Nissan announced a couple of small updates for the 2023 Rogue, including the new Midnight Edition pictured above.

Available on the midgrade Rogue SV, the Midnight Edition adds a bunch of black exterior bits, unique 18-inch wheels and leatherette seating surfaces. The front-wheel-drive Rogue Midnight Edition starts at $34,540 (including a $1,295 destination charge), and all-wheel drive costs an additional $1,500. The standard Midnight Edition exterior color is -- you guessed it -- black, but if you want a two-tone white/black or gray/black scheme, add $745 to the bottom line.

The rest of the Rogue lineup carries over largely unchanged, with a base S model with front-wheel drive starting at $28,655 -- a $210 increase over last year. The Rogue SL Premium and top-end Rogue Platinum add Amazon Alexa compatibility this year, and Nissan's full suite of driver-assistance technology with ProPilot Assist highway driving tech is standard on the SV grade and above.

All 2023 Rogues are powered by Nissan's new 1.5-liter turbo I3 engine, delivering 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. We found this engine to be pretty nice, delivering adequate power and good fuel economy. The Rogue's interior refinement and onboard tech are solid, too.