2023 Nissan Altima Gets More Tech and a Bigger Grille

What's happening The Nissan Altima gets a facelift for 2023. Why it matters It has updated styling and new tech features. What's next The 2023 Altima goes on sale in the fall.

Nissan is keeping its Altima sedan feeling fresh with a facelift for the 2023 model year that brings new styling and upgraded tech features.

The biggest styling change, literally, is at the front end where the Altima's front grille takes up more of the fascia and the bumper has larger intakes. It features Nissan's redesigned logo, and the SR trim gets its own grille design with a black chrome finish. There are new wheel designs, including a cool 19-inch style for the SR, and LED headlights are now standard. The 2023 Altima also gets two new color options. Everything from the A-pillar back is the same as before, though.

Standard on the SL and SR trims and optional on the SV is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen that replaces the old 8-inch unit. (A 7-inch screen is still the base setup.) It has Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, navigation and a Wi-Fi hotspot, and there's a wireless phone charging pad on the center console. The interior also gets slightly different trim finishes and dual-stitched accents on the SR.

Nissan

Mechanically the 2023 Altima is identical to the outgoing model. The base engine is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-4 with 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, though with the optional all-wheel-drive system output is lowered to 182 hp and 178 lb-ft. Available only on the top SR trim level is Nissan's VC-Turbo powertrain, which puts out 248 hp and 273 lb-ft and is exclusively offered with front-wheel drive. A CVT is the only transmission option.

The 2023 Altima will go on sale this fall. The Altima's highest-end Platinum trim is now discontinued, as is the blackout Midnight trim, though expect the latter to make a comeback. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but don't expect a big hike from the current model's $25,925 starting price.