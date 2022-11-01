2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Starts at $76,050

When the Mercedes-Benz EQS launched, its sticker price came as quite the surprise, because it actually started for less money than its gasoline equivalent, the S-Class sedan. Now, Mercedes has published pricing for the next EV in its lineup, but that pricing parity isn't coming along for the ride.

Mercedes on Tuesday confirmed pricing for the 2023 EQE electric sedan. It will start at $76,050 for a base EQE350 Plus Premium, including $1,150 in mandatory destination charges, which is nearly $20,000 higher than a base E-Class gas sedan. The EQE350 Plus trim wields a single electric motor on the rear axle, producing 288 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. Its 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery is good for an EPA-estimated 305 miles of range.

The base $76,050 Premium trim comes standard with a good amount of kit, including a surround-view camera, heated front seats, a power panoramic roof, Burmester audio, keyless entry and 64-color ambient lighting. Step up to the $78,150 Exclusive trim, and you'll also get augmented-reality turn-by-turn navigation, active ambient lighting and more driver-assistance features. At the top of the lineup is the $81,650 Pinnacle trim, which throws four-zone climate control, a head-up display, 100-watt USB-C charging and cooler headlights into the mix.

If rear-wheel-drive isn't your hang, the EQE350 4Matic adds a second motor on the front axle, maintaining its net 288 hp but boosting torque to 564 lb-ft. This will add $3,000 to each of the prices mentioned above, and it's available in the same three trims with the same features.

At the top of the lineup is the $87,050 EQE500. All-wheel drive is standard, but beefier motors produce a net 402 hp and 633 lb-ft. Opt for the Exclusive trim, and that'll bump the price to $89,150, while the Pinnacle trim slides into the best-of-the-best role with a $92,650 price tag. All variants of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE go on sale this fall.