2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Is One Potent PHEV

The PHEVs are coming, the PHEVs are coming! Mercedes-AMG is leaning into plug-in hybrid technology for its latest and greatest creations. We've already seen E Performance versions of the GT 4-Door and the C-Class. Now, it's time for the flagship to arrive at the party.

Mercedes on Monday unveiled the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance. Its powertrain combines a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine and an electric motor on the rear axle to generate a net 791 horsepower and 1,055 pound-feet of torque. That's a heavy-duty truck figure right there. However, unlike heavy-duty trucks, the S63 is engineered for performance. All that thrust leads to a 0-to-60-mph time of just 3.2 seconds, which is proper supercar territory.

Just like the GT 4-Door and C-Class AMGs before it, the S63 nestles the electric motor together with an electronic limited-slip differential and its own two-speed transmission. The gas engine bolts to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and on its own, the V8 produces 603 hp and 664 lb-ft. Mechanical connections ensure the electric motor can deliver power to either axle as needed, although at just 13.1 kilowatt-hours, this large luxury sedan isn't likely to provide a ton of electric-only range.

Stylistically, the S63 doesn't stray too far from the rest of the S-Class family. There's a sharp new front fascia with a bit more aggression around the air dams, in addition to the AMG-specific Panamericana grille with vertical vanes. Like every other brutish AMG model, a set of four trapezoidal tailpipes reside out back, flanking a more aggressive rear diffuser.

Inside, you won't find the sharply bolstered sport seats of other models, like the C63. Instead, the S-Class keeps luxuriation at the forefront, although there is unique upholstery and stitching for S63 owners, in addition to exclusive interior colors and AMB emblems galore. The rear seats are positively posh, with both massage and recline functions. An AMG steering wheel rounds out the changes here.

While the S63 is not built for the track, there are oodles of performance upgrades under the body. Standard equipment includes active engine mounts (a first for the S-Class), additional underbody braces, air suspension with adaptive dampers, active roll bars and composite brakes with six-piston front calipers. There is no Race mode like there is on the C63, but that's not stopping you from taking it to the track.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance will reach production in 2023. Pricing has not yet been announced, but considering the previous generation started north of $150,000, and also considering just how technologically complex the new one is, it's not obscene to expect a good ol' price bump.