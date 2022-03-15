Mercedes-AMG GT63 and GT63 S Are More Menacing for 2023

The mighty Mercedes-AMG GT63 and Mercedes-AMG GT63 S are getting a few upgrades for 2023. Announced on Thursday, these four-door coupes are on the receiving end of some modest visual and hardware enhancements.

Perhaps the biggest change for 2023 centers on the suspension. Based on Air Body Control, the cars' AMG Ride Control Plus system has been further refined. Two pressure-limiting valves have been added to the adaptive, electronically controlled dampers. One of these valves handles compression and the other rebound, an arrangement that allows for more precise adjustment. This enabled engineers to increase the spread between comfort and sport settings, so these megapowerful cars can be more supple when you need it and more dynamic when you want it. Thanks to acceleration and wheel-path sensors, this suspension can adjust to changing road conditions in milliseconds.

Those underbody enhancements are sure to improve vehicle dynamics, but they're totally invisible to passersby and other motorists. Drawing a little more attention is a new front fascia, which launched on the plug-in hybrid GT63 S E Performance model. This more distinctive front end features wider outer air intakes, openings that are also more pointed. Three fins help channel air into the car's various radiators to keep temperatures in check while being driven in anger.

Aside from that reworked fascia, Mercedes-AMG is offering more wheel designs to choose from, new interior upholstery and trim offerings and even some fresh paint colors, additions that give customers more choice. Starling Blue Metallic and Starling Blue Magno are two fresh hues that are now offered on these V8-powered cars. You can now select from 11 different colors, including four matte options, five metallic hues and two solid paints. For even more visual flair, a new AMG Night Package II is offered, though you can also get a Night Package and AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package if you feel so inclined.

The Mercedes-AMG GT63 and GT63 S are both powered by a hand-built, 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8. In the former car, it delivers a stout 575 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, though the latter is graced with an astonishing 630 hp and 664 lb-ft. All that goodness is routed to the pavement through a nine-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system. As for performance, the GT63 S can hit 60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds.

The changes made to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT63 and Mercedes-AMG GT63 S are modest but still welcome. Look for these incredibly powerful cars at US dealerships later this year. That's a rather nonspecific time frame, but with all the uncertainty in the world right now, Mercedes-Benz is probably reluctant to commit to a more precise date.