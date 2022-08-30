2023 Mazda CX-9 Drops Base Trim, Starts Above $40,000

What's happening The 2023 Mazda CX-9 starts at a higher price this year, with the three-row SUV starting at $40,025 including destination. Why it matters Mazda dropped the CX-9's base Sport trim for 2023, but the new entry-level Touring has additional standard features like heated seats, a sunroof and a wireless phone charger. What's next The 2023 CX-9 range will be available at Mazda dealers this fall.

The Mazda CX-9 drops its entry-level Sport trim for 2023, the automaker confirmed Tuesday. That means Mazda's three-row SUV heads into 2023 with a higher base price, but a longer list of standard features, as well.

Now starting at $40,025 including $1,275 for destination -- a $3,120 increase over the 2022 CX-9 Sport -- the 2023 CX-9 Touring is equipped with 18-inch wheels, second-row captain's chairs, heated and powered front seats, three-zone climate control, a power sunroof, LED foglights and a wireless phone charger.

Weirdly, stepping up to the $42,775 Touring Plus makes the second-row chairs an option; a three-across bench is standard instead. The Touring Plus adds cooled front seats, 20-inch wheels, a gloss black grille and aluminum roof rails. The $46,055 Carbon Edition has trim-specific styling flourishes, the $46,915 Grand Touring adds heated second-row seats and extra safety tech features, and the 2023 CX-9 tops out in fully loaded $49,735 Signature trim.

All 2023 CX-9s have a 10.3-inch center touchscreen display with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but only the Grand Touring and Signature come with Mazda's navigation system. One drivetrain is offered across all trims, consisting of a 2.5-liter turbo I4 engine with 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque (when running 93-octane fuel), paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The 2023 CX-9 models are expected to arrive at Mazda dealers this fall.