Lotus Emira V6 First Edition will start at $93,900 in the US

The forthcoming Lotus Emira is hot as hell, and all of us around the Roadshow office are very, very excited to get some seat time in it when it comes out next fall. But until then, we'll content ourselves with the fact that we now -- thanks to an announcement made by Lotus on Friday -- know how much it'll cost in the US.

How much is that exactly? Try $93,900 before Lotus' destination fees, which are TBA. That makes it a little less than $10,000 cheaper than a Porsche Cayman GT4 or around $10,000 more than a C8 Corvette with all the performance options. At that price, the First Edition Emira makes a pretty good case for itself with a 3,000-ish pound curb weight, 400 horsepower and one helluva six-speed manual transmission (with exposed shift linkage!).

The US Emira First Edition -- like its European counterpart -- comes with the Lower Black Pack, Design Pack, Driver's Pack and Convenience Pack all as standard, which makes for a well-equipped sports car for under $100,000. There will still be options like the six-speed automatic transmission, which will add $2,150 to the final bill. (But don't even consider this unless you are physically unable to drive a manual and can't wait for the AMG-four-cylinder-equipped version with its eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.)

The Emira will be the last internal combustion-powered model to roll out of the factory in Norfolk, England, but as we've said before, it seems as though this will be one hell of a last blast.