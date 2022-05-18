2023 Lexus RX Teased Ahead of May 31 Debut

What's happening Lexus released a teaser of its new RX luxury crossover. Why it matters The RX is Lexus' best-selling vehicle, making this one of the company's most important debuts. What's next The 2023 Lexus RX will debut on May 31.

The new Lexus RX crossover will bow on May 31, the automaker confirmed Wednesday. More than just a facelift, this is an entirely new generation of RX, and considering this SUV is Lexus' strongest-selling product by a huge margin, that makes this one of the company's most important debuts.

Not much is known about the 2023 RX. From what we can see in this teaser photo, the front end will take styling cues from the larger LX SUV, which isn't a bad thing. The face looks far more upright and refined than before, with the company's signature swoosh LED light signature cutting through the headlamp housing.

Currently, Lexus offers the RX with a choice of two or three rows, but we wouldn't be surprised if the latter goes away for this new generation. The current three-row RX L is a rather compromised vehicle, with an ultimately unusable third row. Plus, Lexus is expected to add a new dedicated three-row SUV, likely called TX, in 2023.

Other big upgrades should include a new suite of cabin tech, similar to what Lexus debuted in the smaller NX, as well as new powertrains. A turbocharged engine option is almost certainly a given, as we expect hybrid or plug-in hybrid options to be available, too.

Lexus will reveal the 2023 RX at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, May 31.