2023 Land Rover Discovery gets fancy Metropolitan Edition

Land Rover introduced a new range-topping version of its Discovery SUV this week, and man, it sure is fancy. Called the Metropolitan Edition, this is basically as fully loaded as a Discovery gets, and it'll arrive in the US sometime next year.

The Metropolitan Edition builds on the Discovery's R-Dynamic HSE trim, but adds Bright Atlas detailing on the grille and badging. Silver bumper inserts offer a bit more visual flair, as do the 22-inch wheels, behind which you'll find black brake calipers. Overall, it's a pretty classy look.

Inside, Land Rover gives the Metropolitan Edition the Discovery's full roster of comfort and tech features. A head-up display, heated steering wheel, powered and heated third row seat, front cooler and four-zone climate control are all here, on top of the Discovery's other amenities, including Land Rover's latest Pivi Pro infotainment system housed in an 11.4-inch touchscreen.

Under the hood, the Metropolitan Edition gets the Discovery's most powerful engine: a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with 355 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. This I6 engine also has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for a little extra boost and efficiency, and Land Rover says this Discovery can tow up to 8,200 pounds. Not bad.

Because of its ultraloaded nature, don't expect the Metropolitan Edition to come cheap. It's available to order now, but costs $76,650, including a $1,350 destination charge. That makes the Metropolitan Edition $18,700 more expensive than a base Disco, but hey, that's the price of class.