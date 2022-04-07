2023 Kia Telluride Will Debut April 13 in New York

Enlarge Image Kia

A refreshed 2023 Telluride will debut next week, Kia confirmed Thursday. The updated three-row SUV will be unveiled on April 13 during a press conference at the New York Auto Show.

Kia released a pair of teasers giving us our first glimpse of the tweaked Telluride. We don't expect too much to change on the outside -- which is fine, since the Telluride is already quite attractive -- but it looks like Kia has big plans for this SUV's interior. As you can see in the photo below, there's a new dashboard design, the highlight of which is a single housing that'll incorporate two digital displays. This should be similar to what Kia uses in a number of its newer products, including the Carnival and EV6.

Kia says we can expect to see a new X-Pro variant, which will offer slightly more off-road capability than the standard Telluride. Think something along the lines of the Sorento X-Line, but the difference in naming suggests there could be more meaningful powertrain or wheel/tire upgrades.

Otherwise, the 2023 Telluride should carry over largely unchanged. The three-row SUV will offer seating for seven or eight passengers, depending on model, and it should continue to be powered by a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V6. Buyers will be able to choose from front- or all-wheel-drive configurations.

The new Telluride will debut at 7:10 a.m PT on Wednesday, April 13 -- some 25 minutes after Hyundai reveals this SUV's corporate cousin, the 2023 Palisade.