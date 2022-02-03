Kia starts 2023 Sportage production in Georgia

Kia

Kia is kicking off production of the 2023 Sportage at its factory in West Point, Georgia, the company announced Tuesday. This is the same facility that manufactures the totally awesome Telluride, the Sorento and the K5 sedan.

The 2023 Sportage received several updates over its outgoing model, including growing in nearly every direction. The vehicle is a whopping 7.1 inches longer than the 2022 model, with 3.4 of those inches coming from an extended wheelbase.

The new Sportage is powered by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine producing around 187 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, though there's a hybrid version on the way. Inside, there's a rotary dial to select gears on the aforementioned transmission and a curved instrument and infotainment screen. It's a big bump up over the old model, just in terms of being interesting.

The first Sportage is a Jungle Green X-Pro model driven off the line by Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp, and Kia Georgia Vice President of Production James Watson.

"The Sportage is yet another great product built in Georgia," Kemp said, "and its launch here in West Point is a proud moment for our state."

Look for the 2023 Sportage in US dealers soon.