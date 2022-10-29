The handsomely styled and well-appointed Kia Sorento gets a bit better-appointed for the 2023 model year thanks to a reshuffling of its options list to make more features standard at each trim level. However, with the new year also comes an across-the-board price increase for the Korean SUV. Don't panic, it's a small one.

The base Sorento LX climbs to a starting price of $31,285 (including the $1,295 destination fee), an increase of $400 over last year. For your trouble, Kia throws in a little extra safety tech, extending the standard driver aid suite to include the previously optional blind spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance technologies and Safe Exit Assist -- which helps prevent door collisions when parallel parked.

Almost every spec in the lineup benefits from some level of standard tech trickle-down and MSRP trickle-up. The $33,785 Sorento S is $100 more and now includes a standard wireless phone charger. The EX now boasts an 8-way power front passenger seat and a frameless rear view mirror for $37,185, $400 more than last year. A standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power folding wing mirrors and rain sensing wipers add $500 to the SX spec's bottom line, now $40,085.

Enlarge Image Kia

2023 Kia Sorento pricing Trim Level Price (including destination) Increase vs. 2022 MY LX $31,285 $400 S $33,785 $100 EX $37,185 $400 SX $40,085 $500 SX Prestige AWD $44,685 $2,200

At the top of the line, the SX Prestige now comes standard with all-wheel drive, revised bumper designs and glossy black exterior accents. Buyers will also be treated to an onboard 115-volt power inverter, HomeLink garage and gate control and retractable rear door shades. At $44,685, it's $2,200 more expensive than last year. However, when you consider the old SX Prestige was only available as a front-driver and that AWD is an $1,800 for other trim levels, this is really only a $400 bump.

Other than the price and feature shuffle, the Kia Sorento persists unchanged for the 2023 model year with the same 2.5-liter naturally aspirated and turbocharged engine options and between 24 and 26 mpg combined depending on configuration and trim. Kia will also continue to offer its rugged X-Line appearance package with its 20-inch wheels and roof rack for the S, EX and SX Prestige trim levels.