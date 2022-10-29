Musk's Twitter Takeover Wired vs. Wireless Security Cams iPhone as a Mac Webcam USB-C vs. Lightning Cable Webb Trumps Hubble Best Netflix Documentary Body Neutrality SSDI Payments
2023 Kia Sorento Debuts With More Standard Features, Small Price Hike

Everything is more expensive these days, even the 2023 Kia Sorento. Thankfully, this small SUV now comes with more for the money.

Antuan Goodwin headshot
Antuan Goodwin
2 min read
2023 Kia Sorento X-Line
At least Kia is offering more standard features for the money.
Kia

The handsomely styled and well-appointed Kia Sorento gets a bit better-appointed for the 2023 model year thanks to a reshuffling of its options list to make more features standard at each trim level. However, with the new year also comes an across-the-board price increase for the Korean SUV. Don't panic, it's a small one.

The base Sorento LX climbs to a starting price of $31,285 (including the $1,295 destination fee), an increase of $400 over last year. For your trouble, Kia throws in a little extra safety tech, extending the standard driver aid suite to include the previously optional blind spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance technologies and Safe Exit Assist -- which helps prevent door collisions when parallel parked.

Almost every spec in the lineup benefits from some level of standard tech trickle-down and MSRP trickle-up. The $33,785 Sorento S is $100 more and now includes a standard wireless phone charger. The EX now boasts an 8-way power front passenger seat and a frameless rear view mirror for $37,185, $400 more than last year. A standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power folding wing mirrors and rain sensing wipers add $500 to the SX spec's bottom line, now $40,085.

Digital instrument cluster in the 2023 Kia Sorento X-LineEnlarge Image

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster now comes standard at the SX trim level.

 Kia

2023 Kia Sorento pricing

Trim Level Price (including destination) Increase vs. 2022 MY
LX $31,285 $400
S $33,785 $100
EX $37,185 $400
SX $40,085 $500
SX Prestige AWD $44,685 $2,200

At the top of the line, the SX Prestige now comes standard with all-wheel drive, revised bumper designs and glossy black exterior accents. Buyers will also be treated to an onboard 115-volt power inverter, HomeLink garage and gate control and retractable rear door shades. At $44,685, it's $2,200 more expensive than last year. However, when you consider the old SX Prestige was only available as a front-driver and that AWD is an $1,800 for other trim levels, this is really only a $400 bump.

Other than the price and feature shuffle, the Kia Sorento persists unchanged for the 2023 model year with the same 2.5-liter naturally aspirated and turbocharged engine options and between 24 and 26 mpg combined depending on configuration and trim. Kia will also continue to offer its rugged X-Line appearance package with its 20-inch wheels and roof rack for the S, EX and SX Prestige trim levels.

