Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Is Now Only Offered as a PHEV

When the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee launched last fall it came in a wide range of trim levels and available powertrain combinations, including a brand-new plug-in hybrid setup dubbed 4xe that's offered in five different trims. Jeep first debuted the 4xe PHEV system on the Wrangler, which has proven to be a massive success, and now the brand is furthering its electrification strategy by making the Grand Cherokee's off-road Trailhawk variant solely available with the 4xe setup for 2023.

The 2022 model year Trailhawk was offered with Stellantis' tried-and-true Pentastar V6 and Hemi V8 engines, along with the 4xe, but now the hybrid is the only option. That's not exactly a bad thing though, as the Trailhawk 4xe offers a fantastic mix of on-road refinement and off-road capability. It pairs a turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine with a pair of electric motors and a 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery pack, resulting in a total of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The Hemi V8 only put out 357 hp and 390 lb-ft, and the 4xe has the added bonus of 25 miles of pure electric range.

Pricing for the 2023 Grand Cherokee has yet to be announced, but the 2022 Trailhawk 4xe started at $64,280 including destination, $4,455 more expensive than a Trailhawk with the V8. We wouldn't be surprised if Jeep starts only offering the hybrid on other Grand Cherokee trim levels, and the longer Grand Cherokee L should gain the same plug-in powertrain later this year as well. Jeep is also working on 4xe versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, though we don't know what sort of engine those models will use.