2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition Brings It Back Home

There is perhaps no greater auto-show stunt in history than when Jeep drove a then-new Grand Cherokee through a freaking window at Cobo Hall during the Detroit Auto Show. To celebrate this SUV's 30th birthday, Jeep isn't breaking any more glass, but it does have a special anniversary edition to show off.

Jeep on Wednesday introduced the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition, a name that defies website headline character counts the world over. As the name suggests, it's a plug-in hybrid version of the current Grand Cherokee, built to celebrate three straight decades of Grand Cherokee dominance.

The changes are largely aesthetic in nature. Outside, there's a blacked-out motif with new 20-inch black wheels, unique badging and body-color accents on the rear fascia, sills and wheel flares. The trim is all black, and there are two bright blue tow hooks jutting out from the modified front fascia to remind everybody that it's a plug-in hybrid.

Jeep threw some unique changes to the Grand Cherokee's cabin, as well. Black Capri leather seats offer standard ventilation, and there are additional creature comforts like a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, a wireless charging pad and a 10.1-inch touchscreen running the latest version of the automaker's Uconnect infotainment system. Parking sensors, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, a digital rearview mirror and a surround-view camera system round out the features list.

Otherwise, it's the same ol' Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. This plug-in hybrid offers a net 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, thanks to a combination of a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine and a pair of motors connected to a 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery. It'll run 25 miles on electrons alone, and like every other Jeep Grand Cherokee out there, it's mighty capable off-road.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition isn't actually a whole trim. Rather, it's an optional package that buyers can add to their 4xe for $4,700. Order books will open later this year, with dealer deliveries expected in early 2023.