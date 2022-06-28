2023 Infiniti QX55 Picks Up More Tech at Every Trim Level

Even though it's only been on sale for a year, the Infiniti QX55 crossover coupe is set for a few key upgrades to make it more competitive. However, those newfound standard features also mean its price tag is heading north for the year.

Infiniti on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 QX55 crossover. All three trims now feature ProPilot Assist as standard, which helps keep the vehicle in the center of its lane while maintaining pace with traffic. Auto-folding heated side mirrors are now standard, as is power lumbar adjustment for the driver, a USB-C port for rear passengers, blind-spot monitoring and LED welcome lights for the rear door handles.

A base QX55 Luxe now costs $50,175, including $1,025 in destination charges. That's a $2,650 upcharge over the 2022 model year. ProPilot Assist used to require a $1,600 package, so at least some of the price hike factors in all this flashy new standard equipment.

The midtier QX55 Essential adds traffic-sign recognition for 2023. It'll set you back $55,275, which is $2,650 higher than last year, just like the Luxe. At the top of the lineup, the QX55 Sensory scoops up heated second-row seats and passenger-side power lumbar adjustment. This trim has the lowest price bump of all, with its new $58,825 window sticker representing a $750 change year-over-year.

Every 2023 Infiniti QX55 relies on the same engine, a 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline-4 with variable compression ratios producing 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive. 2023 models should start arriving at dealerships this summer.