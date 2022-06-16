2023 Hyundai Palisade Gets Small Price Increase, New XRT Trim

What's happening Hyundai announced the refreshed 2023 Palisade will start at $36,245, including a $1,295 destination charge. Why it matters The Palisade is one of the best three-row SUVs in its class, and there's a new XRT model on offer for 2023, with a rugged-ish appearance. What's next The 2023 Palisade will be available at Hyundai dealers later this year.

Hyundai announced pricing for the refreshed 2023 Palisade on Thursday, following the SUV's debut at the New York Auto Show in April. The updated Palisade will start at $36,245 for the base SE and reaches as high as $52,095 for the upscale Calligraphy, including a $1,295 destination charge.

Across the board, the 2023 Palisade is more expensive than its predecessor. The SE's base price represents a $1,350 increase, while the top-end Calligraphy with all-wheel drive sees a $1,810 hike. Chalk it up to the 2023 model's expanded feature set, which includes an optional 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display and Digital Key technology. The updated Palisade looks a bit nicer inside, too.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The other big news for 2023 is the addition of a Palisade XRT trim, which is what's pictured here. The XRT builds off the midgrade SEL but adds unique 20-inch wheels, new lower bumpers, a dark grille finish, cross bars for the roof rails and leatherette seating surfaces. Opt for the all-wheel-drive XRT and you get hill-descent control, an AWD lock setting and an additional Snow driving mode. The XRT costs $41,545 with front-wheel drive or $43,445 with all-wheel drive, again inclusive of a $1,295 delivery fee.

There's definitely a growing trend of automakers bolstering their SUV lineups with off-road-ish models. Hyundai offers the XRT treatment on the Tucson and Santa Fe, though not necessarily to great success. Key Palisade competitors like the Ford Explorer and Kia Telluride have light-duty off-road packages, too, though with actual ride height and tire upgrades, those SUVs also have increased capability. The Palisade XRT, meanwhile, is all show and no go.

Regardless of trim level, the 2023 Palisade uses the same 3.8-liter V6 engine as before, tuned to produce 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. All models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission, as well.

Look for the refreshed Palisade to arrive in Hyundai showrooms this summer.