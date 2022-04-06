Refreshed 2023 Hyundai Palisade Will Debut at New York Auto Show

Hyundai

Hyundai will bring a refreshed version of its three-row Palisade SUV to next week's New York Auto Show. Previewed in a pair of teaser images on Wednesday, the updated Palisade will have small styling tweaks as well as new wheels.

The front fascia looks like it'll be a lot sharper, with angular headlights and a more pronounced daytime running light signature. Hyundai says the grille is wider and the whole front end has "a sharp-edged, technical appeal." The SUV's rear end should get a small freshening, too.

Aside from the design changes, don't expect many other tweaks. Hyundai will likely offer some new convenience and tech features, but we don't have any specific details right now. The 2023 Palisade should continue to use the current SUV's 3.8-liter V6, making 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Both front- and all-wheel drive will be available.

Hyundai will unveil the 2023 Palisade on April 13 at 6:45 a.m. PT (9:45 a.m. ET) during a press conference at the New York Auto Show. Following its debut, the refreshed Palisade should go on sale in the second half of the year.