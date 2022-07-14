Hyundai Confirms Ioniq 5 N Coming In 2023

During its N Day celebrations on Thursday, Hyundai unveiled the incredibly retro N Vision 74 concept and the Ioniq 6-based RN22e, the latter of which is a preview of what to expect from the N brand's upcoming electric production cars. Now we know what the first one will be, as Hyundai officially announced that an Ioniq 5 N will go on sale in 2023.

We don't have any concrete details about what the Ioniq 5 N will look like or what its performance stats will be, but it's all pretty easy to infer. The RN22e concept uses a 77.4-kWh battery pack and a dual-motor setup that makes 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, conveniently the exact same amount as in the production Kia EV6 GT -- the Ioniq 5 N should share the same powertrain specs. We can also guess that the Ioniq 5 N will have the RN22e's twin-clutch torque vectoring, yaw-controlling regenerative brakes and specially designed exterior and interior noises.

As far as styling goes, we've seen spy shots that give us a pretty good idea of what to expect, and Hyundai's N Day video showcase showed an extremely brief glimpse at its front end. The Ioniq 5 N should have wider fender flares covering larger wheels, additional air intakes at the front end, a bigger rear spoiler and diffuser, deeper side skirts and other tweaks. It will surely be available in the N brand's signature baby blue paint, too. The interior will likely get more supportive bucket seats, a sportier steering wheel and suede trimmings.

Hyundai hasn't given a specific timeline beyond that the Ioniq 5 N will launch at some point in 2023. While unlikely, there's a chance it could be unveiled by the end of 2022. Expect a starting price of around $60,000, and the Ioniq 5 N should be followed by a production version of the RN22e in another year or two.