2023 Honda Pilot Starts Around $40,000

The 2023 Honda Pilot is the largest, most powerful SUV the automaker has ever built. It's a big step up from the Pilot that precedes it, but Honda didn't jack its price to the ceiling as it moved to this new-generation model.

Honda on Tuesday announced pricing for the 2023 Pilot. A base Pilot Sport with front-wheel drive will set you back $40,445, including $1,295 in destination charges. That represents a $1,070 price increase over the previous generation's entry point, which is not a bad deal considering the Pilot packs an all-new 3.5-liter V6 producing 285 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, as well as a new 10-speed automatic transmission. That's in addition to the larger body that is a couple inches larger in most every direction, which translates to a fair bit more legroom for second- and third-row passengers.

The Pilot's base model still carries a bunch of creature comforts. Standard equipment includes a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, in addition to three-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights and heated front seats. It also comes with the Honda Sensing suite of active and passive driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic-jam assist, speed-sign recognition and a rear-seat reminder.

The next trim up is the EX-L, which rings in at $43,245 for front-wheel-drive variants with seating for eight -- changing the interior to a seven-seat arrangement adds just $300 to the price. This trim adds a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, a power tailgate, a 9-speaker audio system and leather seats.

From here, the next trim on offer is the $47,745 Pilot Touring. Instead of offering different seating arrangements, the Touring replaces that option with a removable middle seat in the second row, so owners can switch interior layouts themselves. This trim also boasts a 12-speaker Bose audio system, embedded navigation and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

All the aforementioned trims come standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available on each for a $2,100 upcharge.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Coming in at the penultimate trim spot is the radically revised Pilot TrailSport, which is no longer a trim that just looks rugged. The $49,645 TrailSport adds all-terrain tires, an off-road-tuned suspension with extra ground clearance, skid plates and four exterior cameras. A unique Trail mode also rejiggers the standard AWD system's tuning for times where all four wheels may not be touching the ground.

Finally, at the tippy-top of the lineup, we have the $53,325 Pilot Elite. This AWD-only trim throws everything but the kitchen sink at the SUV, including perforated leather, ventilated front seats, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster and a surround-view camera. The 2023 Honda Pilot should reach dealerships on Dec. 12.