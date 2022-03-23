2023 Honda HR-V Set to Debut on April 4

Enlarge Image Honda

This year should be a big one for Honda. The highly regarded Japanese automaker is set to release three redesigned utility vehicles in 2022. Yes, three. This SUV onslaught includes the CR-V, Pilot and compact HR-V, which on Wednesday the company declared will make its official debut on April 4.

Little is known about the 2023 HR-V, but it will be the first of those three SUVs to be unveiled. A rendering of this upcoming model was released back in January when the "Year of the Honda SUV" was announced, so we should have at least a basic idea of what the new HR-V will look like. In that drawing, the vehicle has smooth lines, a cheerful grille and more substantial headlights, design cues that make it much more attractive than the somewhat robotic model available today. A few Roadshow staffers think this illustration makes the HR-V look a bit like the long-gone Honda CR-Z hybrid hatchback, though there are whiffs of Ford Escape in that face, too.

Honda only released one teaser photo of the 2023 HR-V in conjunction with setting the date for the vehicle's debut. All we've got to share is a tightly cropped shot of the rear hatch, which includes a taillight and the HR-V logo. If nothing else, we can tell the vehicle will have nicely styled lamp housings -- and designers picked a lovely sans-serif font for the wordmark.

SUVs are huge sellers and Honda's current crop of utility vehicles is among the best in the business. Still, the current-generation HR-V, CR-V and Pilot are all getting a little bit old right now, so it's smart to redesign them, though it's unusual for an automaker to revamp nearly all its SUV lineup in one year. If any company can pull off this feat without having quality problems or a bunch of recalls, it's Honda.