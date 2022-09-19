The Honda CR-V has been one of the brand's most important models in the US, taking the crown as America's overall best-selling SUV since its introduction in 1995 (though the Toyota RAV4 has beat it in yearly sales recently). This compact crossover is now entering its sixth generation, with the 2023 CR-V bringing solid improvements across the board.

While the outgoing CR-V's design was pretty funky, the new model has a handsome look that falls in line with the 11th-gen Civic and other upcoming Hondas like the next-gen Pilot. The 2023 CR-V is 2.7 inches longer overall and rides on a 1.6-inch-longer wheelbase, and it has a more athletic stance and better proportions. But I do wish the wheel options were more interesting, as I loved the weird three-spoke wheels on the old CR-V.

Honda really stepped it up a notch with the 2023 CR-V's interior, which adopts the brand's new horizontal design theme. Material quality is higher, with plusher surfaces on the door panels and dashboard, and the hexagonal mesh connecting the air vents is a nice metal. A 7-inch touchscreen is standard but a 9-inch unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available, and every CR-V has a partially digital gauge cluster with a 7-inch screen next to the physical speedometer. The front seats are more comfortable than before, rear legroom has been increased by 0.6 inch and there's 1.2 cubic feet more cargo space as well.

Daniel Golson/CNET

The CR-V I'm driving near Nashville Superspeedway is an all-wheel-drive EX-L, which is the top trim for the SUV's base engine. It uses the same turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4 as before, which still makes 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque, though the latter figure arrives 300 rpm sooner. Its continuously variable transmission does a better job at simulating a normal automatic's gear changes, but the CR-V still feels a bit sluggish around town. The powertrain is quieter overall, at least, and its 30-mpg combined fuel economy rating seems easy to beat.

It's not like the CR-V is meant to be a performance car anyway -- overall refinement is where the new model shines. The 2023 CR-V rides on the same updated platform as the Civic, and it feels much more solid than before. It's quieter both in terms of road and wind noise, and the suspension is more supple and does a better job dealing with rough surfaces, even with standard 18-inch wheels. Updates to the variable-ratio steering rack improve feedback and directness through the great thin-rimmed steering wheel, and thinner A-pillars improve visibility. The CR-V may not be fun to drive, per se, but it's definitely one of the most satisfying experiences in the class.

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/CNET

Standard on every new CR-V are LED headlights, heated front seats, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated mirrors. A new snow-driving mode and hill-descent control are also standard regardless of powertrain, and all 2023 CR-Vs have the upgraded Honda Sensing suite of safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, traffic jam assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and a rear seat reminder. The EX-L adds leather seats, the bigger touchscreen, a great 8-speaker sound system and a power driver's seat.

The 2023 CR-V is reaching dealers now with a slightly higher starting price than before. The new base EX turbo model starts at $32,255 including the $1,245 destination charge, an increase of $1,800 over the 2022 EX, with all-wheel drive costing $1,500 extra. An EX-L like this one starts at $35,005, just a couple hundred bucks more than before. I sadly didn't get a chance to sample the CR-V Hybrid, which features a nicely upgraded powertrain that has more power and better efficiency – we'll get to drive it later this year. The Hybrid is also the only way to get the CR-V's $33,695 Sport and $39,845 Sport Touring trim levels, both of which seem like they will carry the best value. But no matter which version of the 2023 Honda CR-V you get, it will be a great compact SUV.