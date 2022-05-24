2023 Honda CR-V Teased Ahead of Summer Debut

There's a brand-new Honda CR-V coming this year, and the automaker gave us our first glimpse of the redesigned crossover on Tuesday ahead of its official debut this summer.

What do we know about the new CR-V? Not much. The teaser images show an SUV that's much more stylish than before, with slim LED headlamps and -- if you click through to the gallery -- a more stylized lower fascia. Around back, the 2023 CR-V will keep the SUV's usual vertical lighting elements, in addition to slim horizontal lamps. We can also see a hybrid badge, confirming Honda will continue to offer the CR-V with a gasoline-electric powertrain.

The CR-V comes during what Honda calls its "Year of the SUV." The company is also planning to reveal the totally new HR-V this year, which will continue to slot below the CR-V in Honda's lineup.

It's unclear exactly when Honda will show the new CR-V this summer, but we expect more details to trickle out between now and then.