2023 Honda CR-V Interior Previewed Ahead of July 12 Reveal

It's a busy year for Honda. The automaker has already unveiled the 2023 HR-V, pushing itself upmarket with a close connection to the also-new Civic. Next up in Honda's busy release schedule is the CR-V, and while we've already seen bits of the outside, it's time to open the door and see what the interior has in store.

Honda on Wednesday released a picture showing the dashboard of the redesigned 2023 CR-V. In its press release, Honda says it's a "more premium, comfortable and high-tech interior," and a quick glance at the new setup shows that's an accurate assessment.

The 2023 CR-V's interior borrows a whole lot from the Civic, which also lent many design elements to the HR-V's dashboard. The Civic's horizontal climate-vent mesh looks more or less unchanged in the CR-V, down to the knobs to adjust vent position. The steering wheel and gauge cluster look nearly the same, and the "floating" infotainment screen returns as well, rising from the middle of the dash.

Moving lower, there are a few key differences. The CR-V's center console looks a bit wider, and it positions the parking brake and drive mode switches to the side of the shift lever -- on the Civic, those buttons sit between the lever and the center console armrest. The cup holder position is different, as well, and the door panels are fairly different. There's also a clever heating switch in the steering wheel's bottom spoke, in addition to what looks like a fully digital gauge cluster.

We'll get the full rundown for the 2023 Honda CR-V when it debuts on July 12. But Honda isn't exactly finished with new vehicles after this. Honda will also unveil a redesigned Pilot three-row SUV this year, in addition to the Civic Type R and a new Accord midsize sedan.