The new sixth-gen Honda CR-V is rather good; we know this based on our first drive earlier this year. But the compact SUV gets even better when you add a dash of electricity to its performance formula. The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid is in many ways the best version of the CR-V with more power, greater efficiency and a more engaging, refined driving experience. Honda even outfitted the CR-V Hybrid with new features it thinks will guide buyers toward making their next vehicle a fully electric one.

Two-motor hybrid system

The updates to the CR-V Hybrid's two-motor hybrid system start with a more powerful electric traction motor, which now outputs 181 horsepower on its own and 247 pound-feet of torque. That's 15 lb-ft more than last year, yielding a small but noticeable boost in throttle response. The extra grunt is most apparent on initial tip-in, but thanks to a small maximum rev increase, the electric assist sticks around higher in the powerband.

Along with the 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine -- which also sees power, noise and cooling improvements -- the CR-V sends a total of 240 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque to the wheels via a continuously variable transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard for the base Hybrid Sport while all-wheel drive is available as an option. AWD comes standard on the top-spec Hybrid Sport Touring model.

The traction motor also has an additional low gear that improves towing performance and increases the CR-V Hybrid's capacity to 1,000 pounds -- good enough for small trailers or powersports equipment, but less than the non-hybrid's 1,500-pound rating. That said, previous generations weren't even rated for trailering and Honda doesn't expect most CR-V Hybrid customers to hook more than a bike rack up to its hitch. Off-road capability gets a small boost thanks to a new hill-descent control feature, and the CR-V Hybrid's drive mode selector features a new Snow setting, as well.

The second electric motor in the two-motor hybrid system is the starter generator, which also sees a power bump to 161 hp. While this motor isn't responsible for moving the SUV, beefing it up -- along with improvements to the power control units -- enables smoother gasoline engine stop-start operation and more efficient energy capture from the combustion engine and regenerative braking.

Almost one-pedal driving

Moving the shifter -- which once again is a lever, rather than last year's awkward button bank -- from D for drive to B for braking gives a little more than double the regenerative braking (0.09 g versus 0.04 g) when lifting from the accelerator. This feels almost like one-pedal driving in an EV, but you'll still need the friction brakes to completely halt low-speed creep. Drivers can also pull the paddle shifters on the steering wheel to temporarily increase or decrease the level of regeneration in both D and B modes. Honda hopes this EV-like regen will help ease customers into the idea of one-pedal driving and electric car behavior, preparing them for its next generation of battery electric cars starting with the Prologue.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/CNET

In addition to the new Snow mode, the CR-V's Normal and Econ drive modes are joined by a new Sport setting that increases Active Sound Control, piping more engine noise into the cabin, and boosts throttle response to better take advantage of the extra torque. The CR-V feels more robust and confident in all of its settings, but is most excellent in this mode. There's still a bit of CVT hunting between engine speeds and drive ratios, but the seat-of-the-pants acceleration feel is consistent and smooth thanks to the electric motor filling the torque gaps between shifts. Driven more moderately in the Normal and Econ modes, the CVT is much better behaved.

Hats off to Honda's chassis engineers, the CR-V handles winding B-roads with a poise and agility that you wouldn't expect from a family-friendly hybrid crossover. The steering is light and easy, but also responsive and accurate. The suspension soaks up cracked, uneven pavement imperfections gracefully without feeling soft around corners. It's simply an enjoyable drive that encourages finding a twisty alternative to bone straight interstates that still doesn't lose much of its charm when picking its way through commuter traffic.

Honda and the EPA agree that the CR-V Hybrid should average 43 mpg in the city, 36 mpg on the highway and 40 mpg combined in its front-drive configuration. Upgrading to AWD downgrades those estimates to 40 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined. I averaged 29.8 mpg over a day of testing, falling significantly short of the stated estimates likely due to generous use of Sport mode and a liberal right foot over hilly terrain and long stretches of highway.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/CNET

More spacious cabin

Outside of the powertrain, the rest of the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid is largely identical to the non-hybrid EX and EX-L models we tested earlier this year. The SUV is longer than last year, growing by 2.7 inches overall (184.8 inches) with most of that stretch going towards a 1.6-inch longer wheelbase (106.3 inches). Inside, second-row passengers are treated to 0.6 inches of additional legroom and a new, adjustable rear bench that can recline by 10.5 degrees. Meanwhile, the driver can enjoy a better view of the road ahead, thanks to reshaped and repositioned A-pillars and wing mirrors.

The SUV's power tailgate is now quicker and quieter in operation and features a hands-free kick-to-open function for the Sport Touring. The hatch swings up to reveal 36.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row or 76.5 cubic feet with the seats folded. That's 3 cubes more than last year, but also 1.2 cubic feet less than the new non-hybrid, which doesn't have a big ol' battery under its load floor.

Cabin and safety tech

The redesigned interior and dashboard area also home to the new cabin tech suite, built around either a standard 7-inch touch display for the Hybrid Sport or a more powerful 9-inch unit for the Hybrid Sport Touring. This is the same system we've seen and enjoyed in the new Honda Civic, but with updated navigation software that integrates with the hybrid powertrain to optimize battery charging and regeneration based on your chosen route.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard with either display and the CR-V features both USB Type-A for and Type-C for charging, but the larger screen also features wireless connectivity with a wireless phone charging pad at the base of the dash that's said to be twice as powerful as the previous generations'.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Once again, the Honda Sensing driver aid technology suite is standard for all 2023 CR-V models, which features updated forward radar and camera sensors with wider fields of view. That enables updates to the standard collision mitigation braking and forward-collision warning systems, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane-keeping steering assist. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard, joining new traffic jam assist and traffic sign recognition in the list of standard features. The Sport Touring model also adds low-speed automatic emergency braking for improved parking lot safety, which work in conjunction with the parking distance sensors added at this trim level.

The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport starts at $33,695 including the $1,245 destination charge. Add $1,500 more for all-wheel drive. That's $1,340 more than the base non-hybrid EX model. Fully loaded with standard AWD and the largest available 19-inch wheels, my Sport Touring example tops the price range as tested at $39,845 -- a $4,840 premium over the EX-L. More powerful, more efficient and, surprisingly, more fun to drive, the hybrid is worth the extra cost and the powertrain to get when considering a new CR-V. The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid hits dealerships this month.

Editors' note: Travel costs related to this story were covered by the manufacturer, which is common in the auto industry. The judgments and opinions of CNET's staff are our own and we do not accept paid editorial content.