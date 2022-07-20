Watch the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Reveal Right Here

The brand-new Honda Civic Type R is almost here. Honda will show its new hot hatch at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) tonight, and you can watch the debut live using the embedded video above.

What do we know about the new Type R? Not much. Despite seeing the car in prototype form for months now, Honda's been pretty tight-lipped about information. We expect it to use a version of the current Type R's 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine, and it should retain its excellent six-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matching.

Since it's based on the superb 11th-generation Civic, the new Type R should have a bunch of interior and technology upgrades. The Civic's cleanly styled cabin will be done up with Type R-specific sport seats and probably a model-specific steering wheel and shifter. We expect to see a digital gauge cluster and Honda's 9-inch multimedia touchscreen, as well.

We'll have all the details when the Type R takes the stage tonight.