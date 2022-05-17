2023 Genesis GV60 Electric SUV Price and Availability Announced

The 2023 Genesis GV60 may be the company's first dedicated-platform EV, but Hyundai's luxury brand isn't pricing the model like it's from a new challenger brand, it's actually more expensive than many key rivals. The electric compact crossover SUV will start at $59,980 for the base Advanced model, while the premium Performance trim rings up at $68,980 (both prices include $1,090 delivery fee). The distinctively styled GV60 comest standard with all-wheel drive and will square off against like the Audi Q4 E-Tron ($51,095 to $58,695), Tesla Model Y ($64,440 to $69,440) and Volvo XC40 Recharge ($52,795 to $59,245) -- all prices including delivery.

The new model will be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, however, and will arrive hugely well equipped. Standard features include some industry-first technologies like Face Connect, which works with a door-mounted Near Infra-Red camera and fingerprint sensor to provide 100% keyless access and keyless start -- that's right, you don't need a fob at all, just your face and your fingerprint, just like a smart phone. (A traditional pair of fobs is also included and you can also use your phone or Apple Watch as a digital key on Performance models).

The GV60 also includes Vehicle To Load as a standard feature. V2L allows users to take power from the vehicle's 77.4-kW lithium-ion polymer battery pack and directly export it to power other things -- a campsite, your home appliances during a blackout or even charge another EV.

Beyond those high-tech features and various surprise-and-delight novelties such as the funky backlit crystal gearshift ball, you'll find a very high-quality interior packed with intuitive, powerful tech like a standard 360-degree camera suite, along with available niceties like massaging Nappa leather seats and a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. A full suite of advanced driver assist systems is standard, even on base models.

Additionally, all models come with two-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains as standard. Advanced trims come with 314 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, while Performance models crank out 429 hp and the same peak-torque output. That's enough to hit 60 mph from a standstill in 4 seconds.

Range-wise, Genesis says the GV60 should hit up to 248 miles to a charge in the Advanced trim, while the more heavily accoutered Performance will tap out at an estimated 235 miles.

Enlarge Image Genesis

All GV60s come with three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America charging stations, as well a lifetime subscription to Genesis Connected Care telematics services, which includes SOS emergency assistance, automatic collision notification, vehicle health reports and bumper-to-bumper over-the-air updates. Additional Remote and Guidance packages are free for three years and fee-based subscriptions after that.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 will initially only be offered in four states beginning in late spring/early summer: California, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York -- all traditionally strong EV markets. Model rollout plans for additional states to come online soon, as supply issues allow.

For full details and driving impressions of this compelling new electric SUV, be sure to read my just-published first-drive review.