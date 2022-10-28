Ford renews its claim as the king of the heavy-hauler hill, releasing more details this week regarding the capabilities of the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty. With a new high-output 1,200 pound-foot diesel engine and revisions to its gasoline options, the big pickup now boasts a class-leading 40,000-pound tow rating and up to 8,000 pounds of payload, depending on the configuration.

The Super Doots' optional 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine returns for 2023 model year service with its 475 horsepower and 1.050 lb.-ft. of torque at the ready. However, it's now joined by a new High Output variant that cranks the volume up to 500 hp and 1,200 lb.-ft. torque, good enough to claim a best-in-class performance nod for Ford.

The 6.7-liter HO diesel powers Ford's class-leading 40,000-pound maximum gooseneck tow rating for the F-450 Dual Rear-Wheel Regular Cab configuration with the Max Towing Package and the 30,000-pound conventional tow rating for the F-450 Crew Cab. It also brings home the best-in-subclass bacon for F-350/3500-segment gooseneck and conventional towing (38,000 and 28,000 pounds, respectively), as well as the F-250's 23,000-pound gooseneck crown.

Big changes can also be found on the gasoline-powered side of the F-Series' options sheet. The old 6.2-liter base V8 has been replaced by a new 6.8-liter block that makes an estimated 405 hp (20 ponies more than before) and 445 lb.-ft. of torque (a gain of 15 lb.-ft.) Meanwhile, the 7.3-liter overhead valve gas V8 gets a 10-lb.-ft. bump, now rated at 430 hp (unchanged) and 485 lb.-ft. of torque. The large-displacement gasoline configuration claims another best-in-class 8,000 pound payload win when matched with the F-350 Dual Rear Wheel Regular Cab 4X2 chassis and the Heavy-Duty Payload Package.

2023 Ford Super Duty engine options Engine Horsepower Torque 6.8L Flex-Fuel gas V8 405 hp 445 lb.-ft. 7.3L OHV PFI gas V8 430 hp 485 lb.-ft. 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8 475 hp 1,050 lb.-ft. High Output 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8 500 hp 1,200 lb.-ft.

Available Onboard Scales dynamically measure bed weight as you load it in, somewhat idiot-proofing the generous payload capabilities and an optional Smart Hitch helps when balancing heavy trailers. The 2023 Super Duty is also available with Ford's Pro Trailer Hitch steering assist that helps with hook-ups, a 360-degree Trailer Camera Package that helps with tight maneuvers and turn-by-turn Trailer Navigation that selects routes that are trailer-friendly -- avoiding narrow roads and needlessly tight turns when possible.

Inside, the standard FordPass Connect that powers the Wi-Fi hotspot and connected Sync features has been upgraded with a 5G modem. Joining the options list in the spring of 2023 are Tailgate Down Camera and Reverse Park Aid technologies which allow the rear camera and parking distance sensors to function properly when the pickup's tailgate is open.

Orders for the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty open today, starting at $45,765 (including destination) for the base F-250 XL spec (a $3,525 bump from last year, but which comes with a bigger, more potent base engine and more standard features) with the first examples expected to reach dealerships in early 2023.