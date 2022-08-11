2023 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport Heritage Editions Bring Old-School Cool

The Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport already carry more than a few old-school touches that throw it back to the days of the O.G. Bronco, but there's always room for a little more vintage appeal. To fill that gap, Ford has rolled out two new special-edition trims for both the big-boy Bronco and its littler Bronco Sport sibling.

Ford on Thursday unveiled the Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited trims. The latter will be limited to just 1,966 units for each vehicle, to commemorate the year the original Bronco entered production. Instead of being just an aesthetic package, each of these limited editions pulls from various corners of the Bronco and Bronco Sport lineup to make something properly unique.

Bronco

The Bronco Heritage and Heritage Limited will be offered in both two-door and four-door flavors. Heritage units get a two-tone paint job that adds white accents to the exterior and interior, in addition to the hardtop. The white grille is a cool look, and it plays well with both the hardtop and the 17-inch white aluminum wheels. Sasquatch-width fenders are squared off for some additional vintage appeal. Five paint colors are available, although Prairie Yellow and Peak Blue won't be available for a little while.

Inside, that white paint extends to the instrument panel and center console badging, while plaid cloth seats add a cool touch.

Heritage models are based on the Big Bend trim, so these models come standard with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four producing up to 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, with the buyer's choice of a 10-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual transmission. The Sasquatch package's beefier suspension and 35-inch all-terrain tires are standard, as are Dana front and rear locking axles.

Ford

Heritage Limited variants wear different wheels, in addition to packing the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which makes up to 330 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, but it's only available with the automatic. These vehicles also get unique fender badges, leather-trimmed plaid seats and special console badging. I hope you like Robin's Egg Blue, too, because that's the only paint color on offer.

The Bronco Heritage will set you back $46,250, with the Bronco Heritage Limited requiring a pretty penny at $68,490. These cars will go on sale later this year, with priority for current reservation holders; orders will open for everybody next year.

Bronco Sport

Even though the Bronco Sport didn't exist back in the day, Ford's giving it the same kind of old-school love. Both versions wear a bunch of white accents, in addition to a white roof and 17-inch white aluminum wheels. Both the Heritage and Heritage Limited also utilize white interior accents and microsuede trim in a Navy Pier color that is reminiscent of the Bronco seats from the 1980s. These two new models also get a boost to ride height and off-road capability with special strut tuning and beefy rear shocks.

The Bronco Sport Heritage is, like its bigger brother, based on the Big Bend trim. The engine is a 1.5-liter EcoBoost I3 producing 181 hp and 190 lb-ft. Upgrading to the Heritage Limited adds 29-inch off-road tires, leather seats, white door inserts and special badges, in addition to a 2.0-liter EcoBoost I4 making 250 hp and 277 lb-ft.

Enlarge Image Ford

You do get some greater color variation on the Bronco Sport, which is nice. The Heritage comes in seven different paint colors, while the Heritage Limited comes in three -- Robin's Egg Blue, Yellowstone Metallic and Peak Blue.

The Bronco Sport Heritage isn't as expensive as its sibling, with a starting price of $35,840, while Bronco Sport Heritage Limited variants ring in at $46,250. The order books for both Bronco Sport variants are open now.