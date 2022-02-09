2023 Chevy Blazer: Fresher looks, more tech

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The Chevy Blazer has been nicely spruced up for 2023. This fashion-forward crossover gains some subtle but significant alterations including updated exterior styling, a new infotainment screen, fresh wheel designs and more for the latest model year. These changes should make what is already a good product even better.

On the outside, this vehicle is gussied up with a new front fascia and grille. The LED headlights have been redesigned and there are new daytime running lamps that utilize the same lighting technology. 'Round back, the taillights are new, too. A roster of fresh 18-, 20- and 21-inch wheels is available and fresh paint colors join the palette including fountain blue, sterling gray metallic, copper bronze metallic and radiant red tintcoat.

Inside, the driver and passengers are treated to a fresh touchscreen infotainment display that measures a generous 10 inches from corner to corner. This panel is standard on all models and should be a nice upgrade over last year's 8-incher. Keeping your mobile phone juiced up, every 2023 Chevy Blazer trim is available with a wireless charging pad. RS models can be had with a new interior hue called nightshift blue.

As for trim levels, there are four to choose from: 2LT, 3LT, RS and Premier. LT and Premier models can be had with all-wheel drive, though a more advanced twin-clutch AWD system is offered on the RS variant. Improving safety, adaptive cruise control has been expanded to cover the 2LT and 3LT trims. Beyond that, a range of advanced driver aids is standard like lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams and forward collision alert.

Under the hood, there's not much to report. Two engines are offered, just like before. The base unit is a 228-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-four, though a 3.6-liter V6 brandishing 308 hp is standard on the RS model and available on 3LT and Premiere trims -- if you want more giddy-up. Both engines are matched to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The current-generation Chevy Blazer has always been a fashion-first crossover, competing with rival models like the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano, though it's plenty versatile. Accordingly, the 2023 model will offer 30.5 cubic feet of luggage space behind the second-row seat and 64.2 cubes with that backbench folded.

Pricing for this vehicle has not been announced. Barring any production delays or additional headaches from the ongoing semiconductor shortage, Chevy says the Blazer should be available this summer, so look for it at dealerships then.