What's happening Chevrolet announced detailed pricing for 2023 Corvette Z06 and its Z07 Performance Package. Why it matters The track-focused 'Vette sees a big price jump for this generation, now starting above six-figures. What's next The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 enters production in September before hitting the road later this year.

We're getting antsy waiting for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Heck, even Chevy could hardly wait, jumping the gun and breaking cover with the super sports coupe a full month earlier than its scheduled debut. But as we reach the end of the expected Summer 2022 production start, the automaker has finally released the last detail we didn't yet know about the 670-horsepower beast: the price.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will start at $106,395 for the base 1LZ Coupe and $113,895 for the 1LZ Convertible when it hits the road later this year. That price includes the requisite $1,395 destination charge. Fork over your hard earned cash and you'll be rewarded with a widebody version of the C8 'Vette's chassis with a hand-built, 5.5-liter flat plane crank V8 tucked away amidships. The estimated 670 horsepower is complemented by 460 pound-feet of torque, good enough to rocket from 0-to-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds.

Stepping up to the 2LZ spec knocks the asking price up to $115,595 for the Coupe and $122,595 for the Convertible, while the 3LZ Coupe and Convertible will run $120,245 and $127,245, respectively, adding additional creature comforts and tech along the way.

The most interesting option on the list is the Z07 Performance Package. Checking this $8,995 box upgrades the Z06's standard Magnetic Ride Control suspension to a unique FE7 spec with its own tuning and settings. The package also swaps in carbon ceramic brakes by Brembo and sticky Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires.

Of course, to unlock the Z07 option, shoppers will also be required to spec the Carbon Aero Package, which adds a front splitter, spoiler and other aerodynamic components all constructed of, you guessed it, carbon fiber. The kit runs $8,495 with flash-painted bits or $10,495 for visible carbon fiber components. Lightweight carbon fiber wheels that shave around 41 pounds of unsprung mass are also available as an option -- they'll cost you $9,995 painted or $11,995 for the clear finish.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 enters production in September 2022. The new price is a fairly big jump over the previous-generation C7 Z06 which started just above $80,000. However, Chevrolet is targeting the Porsche 911 GT3, Lamborghini Huracan Evo, McLaren 720S and Ferrari F8 Tributo as as the Z06's primary competitors. Amongst this cohort -- even if you go nuts with $20,000 worth of carbon fiber accessories -- the 'Vette still sort of looks like a supercar bargain.