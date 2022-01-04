2023 BMW iX M60 packs a 610-hp punch

Enlarge Image BMW

CES

The new BMW iX is really freakin' good, and it won't be long before this new electric SUV is on sale in the US. We'll get the standard xDrive50 variant first, but at CES 2022 on Tuesday, BMW unveiled the upcoming, higher-performance version of the iX SUV, the M60.

The M60 uses the same 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack and dual electric motor setup as the standard iX. But while the xDrive50 produces 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, the iX M60 ups those numbers to 610 hp and 811 lb.-ft. of torque -- when using launch control, anyway. Under normal operating conditions, the iX M60 makes 532 hp and 749 lb.-ft.

With launch control activated, BMW estimates a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.6 seconds for the iX M60, which is a full second quicker than the not-a-slouch iX xDrive50. The M60 comes with an adaptive air suspension that can self-level the SUV at each wheel and "compensate for uneven loading," according to BMW. Variable-ratio steering and larger brakes with blue calipers are standard, as are driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control, parking assist and more.

Enlarge Image BMW

As for range, official EPA numbers are still TBD. For now, BMW estimates a 280-mile range for the iX M60 when fitted with its smaller 21-inch wheels; the larger 22s will surely hurt range a bit. For comparison, the iX xDrive50 is expected to do about 300 miles per charge. And like the xDrive50, the iX M60 can accept DC fast charging at speeds up to 250 kilowatts, meaning the battery can go from 10% to 80% capacity in about 35 minutes.

Inside, the M60 isn't all that different from other iX models, which is fine by us. The iX's interior is awesome -- spacious, nicely designed and absolutely packed with tech. BMW's iDrive 8 software runs the show on a curved infotainment display, and the M60 comes standard with a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, keyless entry, ventilated seats and heated everything. Seriously. The seats, steering wheel, armrests, door panels and dashboard all have radiant heat.

Because of the extra power and added standard features, the iX M60 won't be cheap. BMW confirmed the M60 will cost $106,095 including a $995 destination charge, which makes it roughly $22,000 more expensive than the iX xDrive50. That's not chump change, but the iX M60 also looks to be a whole lot of EV. Look for it to arrive at BMW dealers in June.