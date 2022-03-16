Electric BMW i7 Teased With Huge Light-Up Kidney Grilles, 305-Mile Range

Enlarge Image BMW

The next-generation BMW 7 Series sedan will be revealed in April, and BMW is starting off with what will be the most interesting version: the fully electric i7. BMW previously released photos of camouflaged i7 sedans undergoing winter testing, but the latest teasers show off the i7's nose and a few of its coolest details.

If you remember BMW's XM concept from a few months ago the i7's front end design won't be a surprise, but it will definitely be divisive. The i7 has giant octagonal kidney grilles that are connected at the center and feature a lit-up LED contour around the edges. Enhancing the teaser image reveals a split headlight setup like on the XM, with the upper running lights using crystal glass and the lower main headlights seeming to be hidden when off. Don't expect the normal 7 Series to look too different; the only differences will be in minor trim pieces like the grille inserts.

Enlarge Image BMW

The i7's cabin has the same curved infotainment display that we've seen in cars like the iX, but it's augmented by a new strip on the dashboard that BMW calls the Interaction Bar. It combines complex ambient lighting elements with actual haptic controls, though BMW isn't saying exactly what features it will be used for. The Sky Lounge panoramic roof also has individually controlled LED threads integrated into the glass. Back seat passengers will get BMW's Theatre Screen, a huge 31-inch 8K display that deploys from the headliner.

BMW says the i7 will be the most powerful 7 Series yet, which means it'll have over 600 horsepower. The iX M60 puts out up to 610 hp and 811 pound-feet of torque from its dual motors and 111.5-kWh battery pack, and the i7 could share that car's powertrain. The brand also says the i7 is targeting an EPA range of 305 miles, which would put it just below Mercedes-Benz's EQS. We'll know more when the i7 makes its full debut next month.