2023 BMW 7 Series Will Debut on April 20

BMW let us drive prototypes of the 2023 7 Series and all-electric i7 last week, but many of the sedans' final specs are still unknown. For the full information, we'll have to wait until the seventh-gen 7 Series range debuts on April 20.

The biggest details we don't yet know surround the powertrains. BMW confirmed the new 7 Series will be offered with a range of six- and eight-cylinder gasoline engines, with both 48-volt mild-hybrid and full plug-in hybrid technology, but the displacements and output ratings are still TBD. BMW told us the fully electric i7 will have performance similar to that of the iX xDrive50 SUV, but did not elaborate further.

Regardless of powertrain, every 7 Series will be built on a shared platform, with assembly taking place at BMW's Dingolfing, Germany plant. The sedan will have a two-axle air suspension, 21-inch wheels and rear-axle steering.

On the technology front, we know BMW will launch its new Theatre Screen in-car entertainment setup in the 2023 7 Series, complete with a 31-inch display that folds down from the sedan's roof. The 7 Series will have enhanced automated parking functionality, and will be the first BMW to be equipped with the company's new Highway Assistant -- a Level 2 driver-assistance system that allows for extended hands-free operation at speeds up to 85 mph.

The new 7 Series will have a controversial new split-headlight design which, combined with a large grille, should make for a polarizing front end to say the least. We'll know for sure when the 2023 7 Series is unveiled on April 20.