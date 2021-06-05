2022 VW Golf R driven, Toyota Corolla Cross, Ford Maverick and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello and welcome back to an action-packed edition of Roadshow's week in review. This week, it felt like Toyotathon came a few months early, with the brand revealing a plethora of new vehicles. But we also drove the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R and got a taste of Ford's new small pickup, the Maverick.
Top reviews
2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the timeSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took the 2022 VW Golf R for a spin and found it's a totally different animal compared to the last one.
Click here to read our 2022 VW Golf R review.
2022 BMW i4 prototype hides in plain sightSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing slipped into a 2022 BMW i4 M40 prototype for a first drive, and this thing can hustle.
Click here to read our 2022 BMW i4 M40 first drive review.
The 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 is like a concept car you can buySee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole jumped behind the wheel of the 2021 Land Rover Defender 90. He found it seriously impressive, very cool and super capable.
Click here to read our 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 review.
Top news
- Toyotathon is on: We saw a ton of new Toyotas this week, including the new Corolla Cross SUV, the GR 86 sports car and the BZ4X electric SUV.
- Here comes the Maverick: Ford finally confirmed its poorly kept secret -- it has a new small pickup truck coming.
- BMW i4 debuts: We drove it and got all the finer details after BMW took the wraps off its new electric sedan.
- BMW iX also showed face: BMW gave us US spec info for the electric SUV as it prepares to enter a growing segment.
- 2022 Jaguar F-Type goes V8-only: The sports car dropped the V6 and turbo-four as it soldiers on with only eight cylinders.
- Kia Sportage looks wild: Keeping with the knockout designs of late, the new Sportage looks pretty incredible.
The 2022 Buick Enclave looks smooth and sumptuousSee all photos
Top videos
Take a look at the new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross on camera, in the metal.
The Buick Enclave returns and it's back with sharper looks for 2022.
Cooley's here to explain what payload and towing ratings mean for you in the real world, beyond the sticker.