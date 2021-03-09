2022 Volvo XC60 nabs Android-powered infotainment in new round of updates

Enlarge Image Volvo

Blink and you'd miss the subtle changes to the 2022 Volvo XC60, but they go skin deep. On Tuesday, the Swedish luxury brand announced the XC60 SUV now features the company's latest Android-powered infotainment system, which bakes Google apps right into the car.

It's not the first Volvo vehicle to sport the new infotainment system, but it's certainly the most mainstream model to feature it. Volvo first dropped the system into its XC40 Recharge EV, but now, the XC60 gets all the benefits of the Android experience with what the company calls a Digital Services package. This bundle of technology services includes native Google Maps integration, Google Assistant, access to native in-car apps from the Google Play Store and access to the Volvo On Call app with its own benefits.

Here's the catch, though: The package is only included for four years. Then, owners will need to opt in to continue all the services. It's not clear how much you'll need to fork over for it yet, but if you don't decide to continue, you'll lose access to all the native Google benefits. We've said it before here at Roadshow, but this is our least favorite automotive trend. Volvo will soon roll the same system out to each one of its cars.

Moving on from the tech changes, Volvo designers did perform a nip and a tuck here and there. The exterior gets a new grille and front bumper, while fresh color and wheel choices join the options list. Overall, the changes are extraordinarily subtle, but the XC60 remains an elegant thing.

Production of the latest SUV starts this May before dealers begin stocking the 2022 XC60 later this year.